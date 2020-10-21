Kane Brown's road to country music stardom began, as is often the case in this day and age, online. The singer made a name for himself by posting covers of country songs on social media, and he quickly acquired a devoted fan following.

That was in 2014. Since then, he's released three EPs and two studio albums, including a No. 1 record, 2018's Experiment. Below, The Boot takes a look back at the past five years to count down Brown's Top 5 songs so far. Keep reading to see where your favorites land.