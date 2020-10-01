Kacey Musgraves is selling the cozy, historic Nashville home she shared with Ruston Kelly during their marriage as one of the final conditions of settling their divorce. She is asking $359,000 for their surprisingly modest, but extremely charming house, which was built in 1926.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the hip Inglewood section of Nashville consists of just 1,293 square feet, but it has the kind of visual appeal that you just can't find in a newer, larger home. Pictures at Homes.com reveal small, but cozy rooms that include a well-appointed kitchen, a living room with a limestone fireplace, a dining area, a master bedroom, a hall bathroom and a separate laundry room.

The kitchen and bathroom have been updated. French doors lead from the second bedroom to a sunroom that doubles as an office space, heated by a wood-burning stove.

Another set of double doors leads to a gorgeous stained wood porch that is screened, while the sunroom was constructed from salvaged doors. The home boasts beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, and the wooded, fenced lot provides privacy and scenic views. There's also a detached she-shed.

Mary Beth Thomas at Village Real Estate holds the listing. Musgraves had multiple offers on the property, which is already under contract, according to Redfin.

Musgraves and Kelly married in October of 2017. They announced their decision to divorce on July 3, 2020, in a joint statement that explained while they were ending their marriage, they had a "soul connection that can never be erased."

According to legal documents, the couple have reached a divorce settlement, the terms of which include selling the house they shared during their marriage. They will split the proceeds when it sells, with Musgraves receiving 84.4 percent of the revenue and the balance going to Kelly.

