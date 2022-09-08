Jessie James Decker Joins Season 31 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jessie James Decker is hitting the stage for a new opportunity, but she won't be singing. The singer/business owner has announced that she will compete on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

Decker announced the news on Thursday (Sept. 8), revealing that her partner will be dance pro Alan Bersten.

Alongside a photo of the two of them looking ready to hit the dance floor, Decker writes on social media, "Let’s do this @alanbersten!!!! So excited to be part of @dancingwiththestars season 31. ahhhh I can’t stop smiling!!!!!!"

Bersten also shared his excitement about partnering with Decker by posting a photo of the two of them on the DWTS set.

"Introducing my season 31 partner @jessiejamesdecker!!! I’m so excited. This is gonna be such an incredible season."

The announcement adds Decker to a long list of country artists who have performed on DWTS in the past, including Kellie Pickler, Wynonna Judd, Chuck Wicks, Sara Evans, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jana Kramer, Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen.

Country stars have generally done well on the reality show; Pickler won the Season 16 championship and Kramer and Alaina reached fourth place in their respective seasons. Country radio personality Bobby Bones also took home the mirrorball trophy in Season 27.

Decker's partner, Bersten, has been a professional partner on the show since Season 25, and he won the Season 28 championship with his partner at the time, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Other celebrities competing on Season 31 include actor and comedian Wayne Brady, actress Selma Blair, the Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, singer Jordin Sparks and more. Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba will serve as judges.

This season of Dancing With the Stars will move from ABC, where it has aired since 2005, to Disney+. The premiere will stream live on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8PM ET.

