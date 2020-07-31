Blake Shelton Already Has a Favorite Song on Taylor Swift’s New Album

It seems like everyone has a favorite song on Taylor Swift's whimsical new album Folklore — even Blake Shelton. Fans have been asking the country what his favorite track on Swift's new album is, and he was sure in his response on Wednesday (July 29).

It's "Betty," the song Swift has pushed to country radio after the surprise release of her album earlier this month, and Shelton has some sound reasoning behind his decision: "It’s pretty country, it’s my dogs name. AND it drops the F bomb. Triple threat," Shelton writes via Twitter.

Many of his followers also shared their appreciation for the song, along with photos of their own dogs named Betty.

It wasn't the first time that Shelton has praised Swift — he may even consider her a friend. The country-turned-pop superstar served as a "mega mentor" during Season 17 of The Voice, drawing rave reviews from Shelton about her insight and depth of knowledge of the music industry.

"We all know how talented Taylor is, but I think 50 percent of her success is also combining her talent with just literally how smart she is," he stated during a The Voice panel in Nashville in 2019. "Every time I'm around her, I love just kind of soaking it in and listening to her talk and how she always has something to say or way of looking at something that I never have thought that way."

"Betty" completes a three-song arc on Swift's Folklore, alongside "August" and the widely popular "Cardigan."

Shelton has also been riding high with his own musical success in 2020: Months after his and Gwen Stefani's duet "Nobody But You" topped the country charts, the couple released another collaboration, "Happy Anywhere," which currently sits in the Top 5 on the iTunes all-genre chart.