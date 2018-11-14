2018 CMA Awards Winners List

The Country Music Association will crown the winners of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 14). Chris Stapleton, Midland and Miranda Lambert are among this year's most-nominated artists.

2018 CMA Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban -- WINNER

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton (producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton)

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves (producers: Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves) -- WINNER

Graffiti U, Keith Urban (producers: Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, JR Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff and Peter Karlsson)

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett (producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London and Thomas Rhett)

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley (producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood -- WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- WINNER

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt (Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton) -- WINNER

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh Thompson)

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas and Chris Janson)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers)

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne -- WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell) -- WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland (producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Justin Niebank)

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (producer: Michael Knox; mix engineer: Jeff Braun)

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line (producer: Willshire; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (producer: Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers; mix engineer: Jeff Juliano)

Musical Event of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

"Dear Hate," Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney -- WINNER

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

"Babe," Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift (director: Anthony Mandler)

"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood (director: Randee St. Nicholas)

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (director: Jeff Venable)

"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett (director: TK McKamy) -- WINNER

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (director: Patrick Tracy)

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Mac McAnally -- WINNER

Derek Wells

